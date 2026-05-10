Nick Castellanos News: Clutch homer in win

Castellanos went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals.

Castellanos entered off the bench and flew out in his first at-bat in the seventh inning, but the 34-year-old came through in the clutch by blasting a game-tying two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth against Riley O'Brien. The outfielder owns just a .192 batting average and .560 OPS across 78 plate appearances this season, but he has delivered in key situations, posting a .911 OPS with two homers and 10 RBI when batting with two outs.