Nick Castellanos News: Connects for first HR with Padres
Castellanos went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Cubs.
Castellanos delivered a key swing, launching a two-run homer to tie the game in the fifth inning for his first home run as a member of San Diego. The veteran outfielder had been off to a slow start, entering the game batting just .151 with seven RBI across 56 plate appearances. While the overall numbers remain underwhelming, the homer offers a potential sign that Castellanos is beginning to find his timing at the plate after a difficult start.
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