Nick Castellanos News: DFA'd by San Diego
The Padres designated Castellanos for assignment Wednesday.
The Padres gladly scooped Castellanos up for the league minimum in February after he was cut loose by the Phillies, but he simply didn't hit enough to justify a roster spot, slashing only .191/.221/.339 with four home runs and a 5:34 BB:K over 39 contests. The 34-year-old Castellanos could be hard-pressed to find another major-league contract at this point.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Castellanos See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week17 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target25 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Bets Today: Single Game Picks for Thursday, May 727 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Castellanos See More