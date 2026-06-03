Nick Castellanos News: DFA'd by San Diego

The Padres designated Castellanos for assignment Wednesday.

The Padres gladly scooped Castellanos up for the league minimum in February after he was cut loose by the Phillies, but he simply didn't hit enough to justify a roster spot, slashing only .191/.221/.339 with four home runs and a 5:34 BB:K over 39 contests. The 34-year-old Castellanos could be hard-pressed to find another major-league contract at this point.