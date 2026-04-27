Nick Castellanos News: Drives in two runs Monday
Castellanos went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Monday's win over the Cubs.
Castellanos delivered a key two-RBI single in the fifth inning to give the Padres a lead they wouldn't relinquish. It was a much-needed hit for the veteran, who hadn't recorded a hit since April 12 and has seen his playing time dwindle. Across 55 plate appearances in 2026, Castellanos is slashing .154/.200/.212 with three doubles, seven RBI and one run scored.
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