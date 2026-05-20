Nick Castellanos News: Gaining foothold in lineup
Castellanos will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
With Fernando Tatis seeing the bulk of his playing time at second base of late in the absence of Jake Cronenworth (concussion), Castellanos has begun to seize control of a near-everyday role in the corner outfield. The Padres will include him in the lineup Wednesday for the seventh time in nine games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Castellanos See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Bets Today: Single Game Picks for Thursday, May 713 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Castellanos See More