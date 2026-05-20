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Nick Castellanos News: Gaining foothold in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Castellanos will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

With Fernando Tatis seeing the bulk of his playing time at second base of late in the absence of Jake Cronenworth (concussion), Castellanos has begun to seize control of a near-everyday role in the corner outfield. The Padres will include him in the lineup Wednesday for the seventh time in nine games.

Nick Castellanos
San Diego Padres
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