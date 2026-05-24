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Nick Castellanos News: Heading to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 24, 2026 at 1:11pm

Castellanos is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Castellanos will head to the bench for the series finale after he started in each of the Padres' last five games while going 2-for-16 with a solo home run, a walk and and an additional run. With Castellanos taking a seat, the Padres will make room in the lineup for Ty France at first base while Gavin Sheets and Ramon Laureano occupy the corner-outfield positions.

Nick Castellanos
San Diego Padres
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