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Nick Castellanos News: Idle Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2026 at 2:21pm

Castellanos is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Phillies.

Castellanos had started in six of the last seven games for the Padres since May 18, but did appear in all of them. He recorded just two hits across 22 plate appearances in that span, with one of those hits being a home run. The Padres' outfield Tuesday is composed of Gavin Sheets, Jackson Merrill and Ramon Laureano.

Nick Castellanos
San Diego Padres
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