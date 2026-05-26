Nick Castellanos News: Idle Tuesday
Castellanos is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Phillies.
Castellanos had started in six of the last seven games for the Padres since May 18, but did appear in all of them. He recorded just two hits across 22 plate appearances in that span, with one of those hits being a home run. The Padres' outfield Tuesday is composed of Gavin Sheets, Jackson Merrill and Ramon Laureano.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Castellanos See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Bets Today: Single Game Picks for Thursday, May 719 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Castellanos See More