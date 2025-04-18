Nick Castellanos News: In Friday's lineup

Castellanos (hip) is starting in right field and batting fifth against the Marlins on Friday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Castellanos was removed in the seventh inning of Thursday's game against the Giants due to left hip flexor tightness, but the issue doesn't appear to be a serious one as he's back in the lineup for Friday's series opener. Castellanos has gone 13-for-38 with two walks, four runs, one homer and seven RBI over his last 10 games.