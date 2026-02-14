Nick Castellanos headshot

Nick Castellanos News: Lands in San Diego

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2026 at 6:50am

Castellanos signed a one-year, $780,000 contract with the Padres on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Castellanos will receive the league minimum from the Padres while the Phillies pay him the remainder of the $20 million he's owed this season. The 33-year-old has spent time this offseason working out at first base, per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com, and he is expected to see time there with the Padres while also bouncing around between the outfield and DH.

Nick Castellanos
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Castellanos See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Castellanos See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
23 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
57 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
67 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
86 days ago
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026
MLB
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026
Author Image
James Anderson
131 days ago