Nick Castellanos News: Lands in San Diego
Castellanos signed a one-year, $780,000 contract with the Padres on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Castellanos will receive the league minimum from the Padres while the Phillies pay him the remainder of the $20 million he's owed this season. The 33-year-old has spent time this offseason working out at first base, per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com, and he is expected to see time there with the Padres while also bouncing around between the outfield and DH.
