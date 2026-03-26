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Nick Castellanos News: Not starting versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Castellanos is absent from the lineup in Thursday's opener versus the Tigers.

Left-hander Tarik Skubal is on the bump for the Tigers, but the right-handed-hitting Castellanos will yield to lefty Gavin Sheets at first base and righty Miguel Andujar at designated hitter. It's an indication that the former Phillies castoff's playing time will be sporadic in San Diego.

Nick Castellanos
San Diego Padres
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