Nick Castellanos News: Parts ways with Phillies
The Phillies released Castellanos on Thursday.
After attempting and failing to unload Castellanos and his $20 million price tag during the offseason, the Phillies will now cut their losses and release him into free agency. The 33-year-old outfielder took another step back last year, as he slashed .250/.294/.400 with 17 homers, 72 RBI and 72 runs scored across 589 regular-season plate appearances. Despite his regression, he figures to receive plenty of interest in the open market now that teams will be able to bring him in at a much lower price.
Nick Castellanos
Free Agent
