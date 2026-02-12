Nick Castellanos headshot

Nick Castellanos News: Parts ways with Phillies

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 11:37am

The Phillies released Castellanos on Thursday.

After attempting and failing to unload Castellanos and his $20 million price tag during the offseason, the Phillies will now cut their losses and release him into free agency. The 33-year-old outfielder took another step back last year, as he slashed .250/.294/.400 with 17 homers, 72 RBI and 72 runs scored across 589 regular-season plate appearances. Despite his regression, he figures to receive plenty of interest in the open market now that teams will be able to bring him in at a much lower price.

Nick Castellanos
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Castellanos See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Castellanos See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
21 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
55 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
65 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
84 days ago
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026
MLB
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026
Author Image
James Anderson
129 days ago