Nick Castellanos News: Sparks offense in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Castellanos went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Cardinals.

His first-inning two-bagger brought home Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, giving the Phillies all the offense they would need on the afternoon, but Castellanos added another double in the eighth for good measure. It was the second three-hit performance in the last five games for the veteran outfielder, pushing his slash line to .308/.357/.519 through 14 appearances with two homers and nine RBI.

