Nick Castellanos News: Stays hot with two-run shot
Castellanos went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 10-2 win over the Mets.
Castellanos smashed his eighth homer of the season, a two-run shot, and his third of the month. Over his last 15 games, the veteran slugger is batting a strong .305 with eight extra-base hits, nine RBI and eight runs scored covering 59 at-bats as a key cog in the heart of the Phillies' lineup. Castellanos now has seven outings this year with at least three knocks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now