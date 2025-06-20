Nick Castellanos News: Stays hot with two-run shot

Castellanos went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 10-2 win over the Mets.

Castellanos smashed his eighth homer of the season, a two-run shot, and his third of the month. Over his last 15 games, the veteran slugger is batting a strong .305 with eight extra-base hits, nine RBI and eight runs scored covering 59 at-bats as a key cog in the heart of the Phillies' lineup. Castellanos now has seven outings this year with at least three knocks.