Nick Castellanos News: Tacks on insurance run with homer

Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-1 win over the Rockies.

After Philadelphia broke through with a four-run seventh inning, Castellanos went back-to-back with Max Kepler for a couple of solo shots to help tack on some insurance runs in the eighth frame. Through 13 at-bats in the very early stages of the campaign, the veteran slugger is batting .308 with four walks to go with Monday's round-tripper.