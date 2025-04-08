Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Castellanos headshot

Nick Castellanos News: Tallies two doubles Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Castellanos went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to Atlanta.

Castellanos got the Phillies on the board with an RBI single in the first inning, and he drove in his second run of the game in the third frame on a double to center field. The 33-year-old outfielder has started the 2025 season slashing .314/.385/.571 with four walks, three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI across 39 plate appearances.

Nick Castellanos
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now