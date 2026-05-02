Nick Davila News: Joining big club

The Mariners selected Davila's contract from Double-A Arkansas on Saturday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports

Davila will make the jump to the majors directly from Double-A after giving up just two earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out 10 batters across nine innings. He'll presumably take on a middle-relief role while with the Mariners and will be making his MLB debut if/when he gets into a game.