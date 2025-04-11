Nick Fortes Injury: Lands on injured list
Fortes was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to April 10, with a left oblique strain.
Fortes missed time last week with a neck issue and is now nursing an oblique injury, which could very well keep him out beyond the initial 10 days. Veteran catcher Rob Brantly was called up in a corresponding move to help Liam Hicks with the workload behind the plate in Miami.
