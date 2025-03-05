Nick Fortes Injury: Leaves with groin bruise
Fortes was removed from Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals in the first inning due to a groin contusion, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Fortes suffered the injury when a foul ball struck him in the lower body while he was catching in the top of the inning. Rob Brantly entered the contest in place of Fortes, who can be viewed as day-to-day.
