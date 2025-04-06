Nick Fortes Injury: Remains on bench Sunday

Fortes (neck) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Atlanta.

Fortes will be on the bench for a fourth game in a row while he contends with a stiff neck. Liam Hicks will get another start behind the dish, but the fact that the Marlins haven't called up another catcher from the minors over the last few days suggests that the team isn't too concerned about Fortes requiring a stint on the injured list.