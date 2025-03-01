Nick Fortes Injury: Scratched with back spasms
Fortes was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals due to back spasms, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The Marlins are calling Fortes day-to-day, so there doesn't seem to be too much concern regarding his injury. He'll take a day off to recover Saturday, which will allow Agustin Ramirez to start behind the dish and bat seventh.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now