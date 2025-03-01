Fantasy Baseball
Nick Fortes headshot

Nick Fortes Injury: Scratched with back spasms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Fortes was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals due to back spasms, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins are calling Fortes day-to-day, so there doesn't seem to be too much concern regarding his injury. He'll take a day off to recover Saturday, which will allow Agustin Ramirez to start behind the dish and bat seventh.

Nick Fortes
Miami Marlins
