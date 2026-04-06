Nick Fortes News: Back in starting nine Monday
Fortes will start at catcher and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Cubs, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
After taking a seat in favor of Hunter Feduccia in both of the Rays' previous two games, Fortes will be back behind the dish Monday in the team's home opener. Fortes has been the more productive of the Rays' two catchers in the early going, producing a .967 OPS over 27 plate appearances.
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