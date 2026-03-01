Nick Fortes News: Battling for top catcher role
Fortes went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta.
Fortes has now gone 3-for-10 with a walk and two runs scored covering five spring outings. The right-handed-hitting backstop is lined up as Tampa Bay's primary catcher, but the lefty-hitting Hunter Feduccia is a threat to Fortes' reps behind the plate as well. Fortes slashed just .213/.307/.348 with three homers, three doubles, and 11 RBI across 101 regular-season plate appearances after being traded from the Marlins to the Rays at last year's deadline, and he'll likely slot somewhere into the lower part of the lineup to open 2026.
