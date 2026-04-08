Nick Fortes News: Exiting starting lineup
Fortes is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Cubs.
Fortes started at catcher in the first two games of the series, so he'll get some rest in Wednesday's finale. Hunter Feduccia will be behind the dish and bat seventh for Tampa Bay.
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