Nick Fortes News: Getting breather Sunday
Fortes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
After starting behind the plate both of the past two days, Fortes will receive a breather for Sunday's day game. Hunter Feduccia will handle catching duties for the Rays.
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