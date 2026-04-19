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Nick Fortes News: Idle again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Fortes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fortes will be on the bench for the second straight day while Hunter Feduccia receives another turn behind the plate in the series finale. Despite his consecutive absences from the lineup, Fortes still appears to be the Rays' preferred option at catcher, as he holds a 268-point edge in OPS over Feduccia for the season.

Nick Fortes
Tampa Bay Rays
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