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Nick Fortes News: Losing time to Feduccia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 10:38am

Fortes isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fortes will sit down for the fourth time in Tampa Bay's last five games, which could signal that the Rays are pivoting toward using the lefty-hitting Hunter Feduccia as their primary catcher against right-handed starters.

Nick Fortes
Tampa Bay Rays
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