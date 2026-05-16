Nick Fortes News: Losing time to Feduccia
Fortes isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Fortes will sit down for the fourth time in Tampa Bay's last five games, which could signal that the Rays are pivoting toward using the lefty-hitting Hunter Feduccia as their primary catcher against right-handed starters.
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