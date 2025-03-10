Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Fortes headshot

Nick Fortes News: Making return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Fortes (groin) will start at catcher and bat second in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

Fortes will rejoin the lineup for the first time since last Wednesday, when he sustained a groin contusion after being struck by a foul ball while catching. The missed time shouldn't put Fortes at any risk of not being ready for the start of the season, when he'll project to serve as Miami's No. 1 backstop.

Nick Fortes
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now