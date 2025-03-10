Nick Fortes News: Making return Monday

Fortes (groin) will start at catcher and bat second in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

Fortes will rejoin the lineup for the first time since last Wednesday, when he sustained a groin contusion after being struck by a foul ball while catching. The missed time shouldn't put Fortes at any risk of not being ready for the start of the season, when he'll project to serve as Miami's No. 1 backstop.