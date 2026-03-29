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Nick Fortes News: On bench for second straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Fortes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Fortes is on the bench for a second straight matchup, with both coming against right-handed starting pitchers. The left-handed-hitting Hunter Feduccia could be the Rays' preferred catcher versus righties, though he and Fortes are unlikely to be used in a strict platoon.

Nick Fortes
Tampa Bay Rays
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