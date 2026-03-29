Nick Fortes News: On bench for second straight
Fortes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Fortes is on the bench for a second straight matchup, with both coming against right-handed starting pitchers. The left-handed-hitting Hunter Feduccia could be the Rays' preferred catcher versus righties, though he and Fortes are unlikely to be used in a strict platoon.
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