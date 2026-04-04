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Nick Fortes News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 10:08pm

Fortes isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Fortes has logged a base hit in six of the seven games he's played in thus far, but the Rays will keep him on the bench Saturday with Hunter Feduccia set to do the catching for lefty Steven Matz

Nick Fortes
Tampa Bay Rays
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