Nick Fortes News: On bench Saturday
Fortes isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
Fortes has logged a base hit in six of the seven games he's played in thus far, but the Rays will keep him on the bench Saturday with Hunter Feduccia set to do the catching for lefty Steven Matz
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