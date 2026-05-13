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Nick Fortes News: Receiving break Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Fortes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Fortes will get a break from playing on the synthetic turf in Toronto after going 1-for-4 while catching nine of 10 innings in Tuesday's 7-6 win. Hunter Feduccia will replace Fortes behind the dish in the series finale.

Nick Fortes
Tampa Bay Rays
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