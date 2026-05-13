Nick Fortes News: Receiving break Wednesday
Fortes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
Fortes will get a break from playing on the synthetic turf in Toronto after going 1-for-4 while catching nine of 10 innings in Tuesday's 7-6 win. Hunter Feduccia will replace Fortes behind the dish in the series finale.
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