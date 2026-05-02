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Nick Fortes News: Resting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Fortes isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus San Francisco, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Fortes will take a seat to begin Saturday's contest after going 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Friday's series opener. Hunter Feduccia will handle catching duties and bat eighth.

Nick Fortes
Tampa Bay Rays
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