Nick Fortes News: Resting Saturday
Fortes isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus San Francisco, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
Fortes will take a seat to begin Saturday's contest after going 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Friday's series opener. Hunter Feduccia will handle catching duties and bat eighth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Fortes See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week27 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Fortes See More