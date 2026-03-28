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Nick Fortes News: Resting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Fortes is not in the Rays' starting lineup against the Cardinals on Saturday.

Fortes got the start on Opening Day against St. Louis on Thursday, when he went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. He'll be on the bench for the beginning of Saturday's game, with Hunter Feduccia handling backstop duties and batting ninth while forming a battery with right-hander Joe Boyle.

Nick Fortes
Tampa Bay Rays
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