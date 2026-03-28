Nick Fortes News: Resting Saturday
Fortes is not in the Rays' starting lineup against the Cardinals on Saturday.
Fortes got the start on Opening Day against St. Louis on Thursday, when he went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. He'll be on the bench for the beginning of Saturday's game, with Hunter Feduccia handling backstop duties and batting ninth while forming a battery with right-hander Joe Boyle.
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