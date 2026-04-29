Nick Fortes News: Resting Wednesday
Fortes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Fortes will rest for Wednesday's matinee contest after starting behind the dish in the first two games of the series in Cleveland. Hunter Feduccia is set to handle catching duties for the Rays.
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