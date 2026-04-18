Nick Fortes News: Sitting Saturday

Fortes is not in the Rays' starting lineup against the Pirates on Saturday.

Fortes will be on the bench for the beginning of Saturday's game while Hunter Feduccia starts behind home plate and bats eighth while catching pitches from Drew Rasmussen. Fortes has gone 4-for-11 (.364) with one RBI and one run scored over his last three starts and is slashing .321/.345/.453 over 55 plate appearances this season.