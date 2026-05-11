Nick Fortes News: Taking seat Monday
Fortes is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.
The Rays will give Fortes a breather after he started behind the plate in each of their last four games. Hunter Feduccia will enter the lineup as Fortes' replacement, catching and batting eighth in the series opener.
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