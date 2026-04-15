Nick Fortes News: Yielding to Feduccia on Wednesday
Fortes is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's tilt versus the White Sox.
Fortes has been the Rays' primary catcher this season, but he will get a breather in the second game of a three-game set. Hunter Feduccia is behind the dish and batting eighth for Tampa Bay.
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