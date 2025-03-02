Nick Frasso News: Optioned to minor-league camp

Frasso was optioned to minor-league camp by the Dodgers on Sunday.

Frasso is fully recovered from the shoulder and hip issues that forced him to miss the entirety of the 2024 campaign. The right-hander appeared in two games this spring with Los Angeles, including a start, pitching two scoreless innings while allowing two walks and striking out two batters. He'll look to impress with Triple-A Oklahoma City in order to earn a shot with the big-league roster down the road in 2025.