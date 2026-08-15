Nick Gonzales headshot

Nick Gonzales Injury: Available off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 8:41pm

Gonzales (face) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox.

Gonzales will begin Saturday's contest on the bench after taking a pitch off his head Friday, but the team confirmed before the game that he's been cleared for activity and will be available to play if needed, per Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Jared Triolo steps in at third base, batting ninth.

Nick Gonzales
Pittsburgh Pirates
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