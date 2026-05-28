Nick Gonzales Injury: Dealing with knee discomfort
Gonzales was removed from Thursday's contest against the Cubs due to left knee discomfort.
Gonzales had a limp running out of the box in the second inning, and it is now understood to have been due to residual pain in his left knee from a ball he fouled off his leg in Wednesday's loss to Chicago. He is considered day-to-day for the time being, and Tyler Callihan has entered the contest, making his Pirates debut at third base in place of Gonzales.
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