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Nick Gonzales Injury: Dealing with knee discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2026 at 5:13pm

Gonzales was removed from Thursday's contest against the Cubs due to left knee discomfort.

Gonzales had a limp running out of the box in the second inning, and it is now understood to have been due to residual pain in his left knee from a ball he fouled off his leg in Wednesday's loss to Chicago. He is considered day-to-day for the time being, and Tyler Callihan has entered the contest, making his Pirates debut at third base in place of Gonzales.

Nick Gonzales
Pittsburgh Pirates
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