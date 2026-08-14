Nick Gonzales Injury: Exits after HBP

Gonzales was removed from Friday's game against the Red Sox after getting hit on the head by a pitch.

Gonzales was taken out of the game immediately after taking a 94-mph fastball off his helmet in the fifth inning. He's been diagnosed with a facial contusion and is considered day-to-day by the team. Jared Triolo would likely be next in line to start at third base if Gonzales has to miss extra time.