Nick Gonzales Injury: Exits after HBP
Gonzales was removed from Friday's game against the Red Sox after getting hit on the head by a pitch.
Gonzales was taken out of the game immediately after taking a 94-mph fastball off his helmet in the fifth inning. He's been diagnosed with a facial contusion and is considered day-to-day by the team. Jared Triolo would likely be next in line to start at third base if Gonzales has to miss extra time.
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