Nick Gonzales Injury: Exits early Thursday

Gonzales (undisclosed) exited Thursday's contest against the Cubs in the fourth inning, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

Gonzales was spotted limped out of the box on a fly out in the bottom of the second inning, and he was ultimately removed from the game a little over one inning later when the Pirates took the field defensively in the top of the fourth. Tyler Callihan replaced him at third base, batting seventh against Chicago. More information on the status of Gonzales will likely be provided in the near future.