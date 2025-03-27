Nick Gonzales Injury: Exits with apparent injury

Gonzales was removed from Thursday's game against the Marlins with an apparent leg injury, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Gonzales smacked a two-run homer in the sixth inning of Thursday's contest but seems to have injured himself in the process, as he had a noticeable limp while rounding the bases. The Pirates will take a closer look at him and should report on his status shortly; meanwhile, Adam Frazier will take over at the keystone.