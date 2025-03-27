Fantasy Baseball
Nick Gonzales

Nick Gonzales Injury: Exits with apparent injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Gonzales was removed from Thursday's game against the Marlins with an apparent leg injury, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Gonzales smacked a two-run homer in the sixth inning of Thursday's contest but seems to have injured himself in the process, as he had a noticeable limp while rounding the bases. The Pirates will take a closer look at him and should report on his status shortly; meanwhile, Adam Frazier will take over at the keystone.

Nick Gonzales
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
