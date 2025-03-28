Nick Gonzales Injury: Placed on IL due to ankle fracture
The Pirates placed Gonazles on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a non-displaced fracture in his left ankle, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.
Gonzales appeared to injure himself when he smacked a two-run home run in the sixth inning of Thursday's game against the Marlins. Further tests revealed a fracture in his left ankle, and he will head back to Pittsburgh to see a foot specialist to determine a rehab schedule, per Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Emmanuel Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move, and Adam Frazier should get starts at the keystone for as long as Gonzales is sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now