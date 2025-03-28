Nick Gonzales Injury: Placed on IL due to ankle fracture

The Pirates placed Gonazles on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a non-displaced fracture in his left ankle, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Gonzales appeared to injure himself when he smacked a two-run home run in the sixth inning of Thursday's game against the Marlins. Further tests revealed a fracture in his left ankle, and he will head back to Pittsburgh to see a foot specialist to determine a rehab schedule, per Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Emmanuel Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move, and Adam Frazier should get starts at the keystone for as long as Gonzales is sidelined.