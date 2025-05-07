Fantasy Baseball
Nick Gonzales headshot

Nick Gonzales Injury: Progressing in rehab

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Gonzales (ankle) ran on the field Monday and took batting practice Tuesday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Gonzales was finally able to incorporate baseball activities this week after ditching the walking boot on his left foot this past weekend. The infielder is working his way back from a fractured ankle, an injury he initially suffered during spring training before making it worse on Opening Day. There's no timetable yet for Gonzales' return, but a rehab assignment shouldn't be far off.

Nick Gonzales
Pittsburgh Pirates
