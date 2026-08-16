Nick Gonzales headshot

Nick Gonzales Injury: Remaining out of lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 7:14pm

Gonzales will be out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox while he continues to recover from a facial contusion, MLB.com reports.

He'll be relegated to the bench for the second day in a row after being hit in the helmet by a pitch in the fifth inning Friday. Gonzales was cleared for full activities Saturday and was available off the bench, but he went unused in the Pirates' 4-0 loss. Nick Yorke will start at third base Sunday.

Nick Gonzales
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Gonzales See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Gonzales See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Monday, August 3
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Monday, August 3
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
24 days ago