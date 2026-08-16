Nick Gonzales Injury: Remaining out of lineup
Gonzales will be out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox while he continues to recover from a facial contusion, MLB.com reports.
He'll be relegated to the bench for the second day in a row after being hit in the helmet by a pitch in the fifth inning Friday. Gonzales was cleared for full activities Saturday and was available off the bench, but he went unused in the Pirates' 4-0 loss. Nick Yorke will start at third base Sunday.
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