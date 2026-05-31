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Nick Gonzales News: Blasts first homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Gonzales went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and two runs scored Sunday against the Twins.

Gonzales has hit for a relatively empty .303 batting average across 216 plate appearances this season, though he managed to end his home run drought with a two-run homer in the third inning. He still has only a .061 ISO on the campaign, though he has hit either fourth or fifth in Pittsburgh's order in seven of his last eight starts. Gonzales' playing time should also be solidified in the short term with Konnor Griffin (elbow) sidelined.

Nick Gonzales
Pittsburgh Pirates
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