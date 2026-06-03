Nick Gonzales News: Goes yard Wednesday
Gonzales went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 11-9 loss to the Astros.
Gonzales has homered twice over his last three games and has seven RBI during a five-game hitting streak. The infielder is known to have a fairly steady bat, though that typically doesn't come with power -- his two long balls are all he's hit this season. Gonzales is batting .314 with a .758 OPS, 29 RBI, 31 runs scored, three stolen bases and 10 doubles through 56 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Gonzales See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)Yesterday
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Gonzales See More