Nick Gonzales News: Knocks in two
Gonzales went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Wednesdsay against the Cardinals.
Gonzales hit atop the Pirates' order for the second consecutive game, and for the first time against a righty. He hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning and followed that up with an RBI single two frames later. Gonzales has hit for an empty .319 batting average so far this season, though he does have four RBI, six runs scored and one stolen base across his last 10 starts.
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