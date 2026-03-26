Nick Gonzales News: Knocks in two

Gonzales went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Mets.

Gonzales started at third base and hit eighth to begin the new season. He did his damage in a late rally for Pittsburgh in the ninth inning, as he doubled in two after splitting a pair of outfielders in right-center field. Gonzales should continue to play nearly every day at third base for the time being, though his outlook could change once Konnor Griffin is in the majors.