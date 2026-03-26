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Nick Gonzales News: Knocks in two

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Gonzales went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Mets.

Gonzales started at third base and hit eighth to begin the new season. He did his damage in a late rally for Pittsburgh in the ninth inning, as he doubled in two after splitting a pair of outfielders in right-center field. Gonzales should continue to play nearly every day at third base for the time being, though his outlook could change once Konnor Griffin is in the majors.

Nick Gonzales
Pittsburgh Pirates
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