Nick Gonzales News: Making return to starting nine Monday

Gonzales (face) will start at second base and bat cleanup in Monday's game against the Tigers.

The Pirates kept Gonzales out of the lineup for the final two games of their weekend series with the Red Sox after he exited Friday's 8-4 win due to a facial contusion, which he sustained when he was hit in the helmet by a pitch. The 27-year-old appears to be feeling better after a couple of days of rest and shift over from his usual spot at third base to cover the keystone in place of Brandon Lowe, who will serve as the Pirates' designated hitter Monday.